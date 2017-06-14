You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After weeks of fighting and thousands of signatures on an online petition, Elnoe High School on Wednesday night recognized Rachel Rosoff, a senior who died in a Labor Day pool accident last year.

The Rosoff family was happy for their daughter’s friends as they grieved her absence, but mother Michelle Rosoff said she was not pleased with how the school remembered Rachel Rosoff.

The pomp and circumstance at the graduation for Enloe High School is a new beginning for hundreds of students. It was also supposed to bring closure for Rosoff’s family.

“I felt like it was something that was done because it was forced to do,” Michelle Rosoff said.

Michelle Rosoff fought for weeks for the school to recognize her daughter during the graduation ceremony. School leaders eventually agreed on holding a moment of silence, but Michelle Rosoff said it wasn’t a proper tribute to her daughter.

“The moment of silence, it was maybe seven seconds. I mean, my daughter at least deserved a minute,” she said.

Rachael Rosoff was a lifeguard who died in September when she dipped her hand into a pool with faulty ground wiring, received an electrical shock and drowned.

Despite the Rosoff family’s frustration, Rachel Rosoff’s fellow students and parents are grateful the school did acknowledge her membership in the class of 2017.

“She helped out with the 4H program, she helped out with homeless people, hunger issues. She helped all around our school,” said student Tykevia Danzy.

“It’s got to bring some comfort to the family and that’s all they were looking for was some comfort,” said parent Tom Laskowski.

Rosoff said she fells comforted knowing how many people loved and admired her daughter.

“People have gone to great lengths to do these things like the bench and this and that and then the night of graduation, it’s like gone and forgotten,” Michelle Rosoff said. “She’s not that easily forgettable. It just hurts.”

Before Wednesday night’s graduation, the Rosoff family attended a time capsule burial with many of their daughter’s friends and visited a garden that was planted on school grounds in her memory.