Celebrate Mom and get a deal with these Mother's Day freebies, discounts and offers!

As always, these offers are valid at participating locations. You may want to call ahead to verify if your local restaurant is honoring the offer.

Freebies and Deals

Biltmore Estate: Save $50 on regular daytime admission when you take your Mom to Biltmore on Mother’s Day. Mom’s ticket is just $25 with the purchase of one regular adult or youth daytime admission for Sunday, May 14, 2017. Exclusive for Passholders: enjoy complimentary admission for Mom on Mother’s Day! Simply present your Biltmore Annual Pass at the admissions gate. See additional information on their website.

Boston Market: $5 off a Family Meal purchase on May 14, 2017 with printable coupon.

Champps: Mom's get a free meal on a return visit when they eat at Champp's on May 12 - 14, 2017. Bonus free meal card valid from 5/15 - 6/11/17. See additional information on their website.

Hooters: Moms get a free meal with drink purchase at Hooters on Mother's Day! Mom can choose her favorite entrée from the special Mother’s Day Menu, including: 10-Piece Traditional Wings10-Piece Boneless Wings, Grilled or Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled or Buffalo Chicken Salad, Hooters Burger. The Mother’s Day deal includes a complimentary entrée from the Hooters Mother’s Day Menu, with any drink purchase. Many Hooters locations will also present moms with a coupon redeemable on their next visit. See more details on their website.



Macaroni Grill: All Moms who dine at Macaroni Grill on Mother’s Day weekend will receive a coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entrée to be used at their next visit to Macaroni Grill before May 31. They are also offering a $19.99 per person prix fixe menu Saturday, May 13 and Sunday May 14 that includes salad, choice of one entree and choice of one dessert. See more details on their website.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Moms get a complimentary chocolate covered strawberry on Sunday, May 14.

MOD Pizza: On Sunday, 5/14, participating locations will be offering a buy one, get one free Mother’s Day special. Buy any MOD size pizza or salad, and receive an additional MOD size pizza or salad for Mom! (Limit one per customer, not valid with other offers or online orders.) This information is not on their website yet, but their corporate office responded to my Facebook message with those details. You may want to check with your local MOD Pizza on Sunday to see if they are offering the BOGO deal.

North Carolina Zoo: Mention the coupon on their website in the Events section and moms get a $2 discount when another general admission ticket is purchased. Only valid May 14, 2017. See details on their website.

PDQ: Moms get a free Combo Meal with the purchase of a Kids Meal.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: From May 14 through May 20, Pilot Flying J is treating moms to one FREE cup – at any size – of Pilot Coffee. To get their free cup, moms can just display an online coupon available at Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page. at the time of purchase in-store.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Moms will receive a $25 dining card for eating there on 5/13/17 or 5/14/17. The card is valid 5/15/17 – 7/2/17 for dinner only (after 4pm). They are not valid on takeout and an entrée purchase is required. Limit 1 per table. Valid at participating locations. See additional information on their website.

Shoney's: Mom's who eat at Shoney's on Mother’s Day get a free slice of Strawberry Pie with purchase of a food bar or entrée. The closest location to the Triangle is in Lumberton. See more details on their website.

Starbucks: Enjoy 1/2 price Frappuccinos through May 14 from 3 to 6 pm each afternoon.

Texas Steakhouse: Mom's who eat there on Mother's Day get a certificate for a free entree on their next visit. See more details on their Facebook page.

TCBY: Moms get a "free treat" on Mother's Day, May 14 according to their Facebook page, although they do not specify exactly what they get. Last year, the freebie was a small cup of frozen yogurt. Valid at participating locations. See more details on their Facebook page.

Tijuana Flats: Participating locations will be offering a free entree to moms on Mother's Day according to a response I received from a Facebook message inquiry. Additional details will be posted to their Facebook page soon.

American Greetings: Personalize and print free Mother’s Day cards at their website.

American Greetings: Personalize and send free Mother’s Day e-cards from their website.

Coloring Pages: Have the kids print and color some cute Mother's Day coloring pages from coloringcastle.com.

