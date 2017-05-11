You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Sunday, which is Mother's Day, is shaping up to be a beautiful day with mostly clear skies and highs in the 70s, according to the forecast. It's a perfect day to take mom for a little outdoor excursion.

Here's the current scene, courtesy of Instagram, of six places to explore across the Triangle. I love them all!

Duke Gardens, Durham

Not only do the gardens feature some pretty glorious flowers and plants, you also can see wildlife like this great blue heron. The garden also recently opened a large new sculpture by artist Patrick Dougherty on the South Lawn. Made of twigs and sticks, it's perfect for kids and families to explore.

Historic Yates Mill County Park, Raleigh

With trails and the historic mill, there's plenty to see here. And, on Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the park will host Summer Blooms. The free event, designed for all ages, includes opportunities to contribute to a community art project and take part in other activities. Drop in anytime.

Raleigh Rose Garden, Raleigh

Love this place, near Raleigh's Cameron Village. Meander through the rose garden and then sit down for a picnic on the park's beautiful lawn.

Beautiful flowers found at the Raleigh Rose Garden. A post shared by Thais Lopes (@angelicaldesign) on May 11, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

N.C. Museum of Art Museum Park, Raleigh

Walk the trails, slide down Pigcasso and sit and enjoy some peace and quiet. I could look at this picture all day.

Happy VisitorGram Tuesday! We love this shot by @keithisaacsphoto highlighting the contrast between the geometrical architecture of our West Building and the soft textures of sky and grass. Breathtaking! {Want us to share your photo of the Museum? Tag your posts with #NCMAgram!} A post shared by North Carolina Museum of Art (@ncartmuseum) on May 9, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Eno River State Park, Durham

Eno River State Park is a long-time favorite of Triangle families, who often cool off in the waters. Find this bridge on the Cox Mountain Trail. At 3.75 miles round trip, the trail might be a long hike for young families, but it's something to work up to!

Over the bridge with a Meetup group I was leading. We hiked until well after dark. #ncstateparks #enoriverstatepark #durm #durham #bridge #meetup #hike A post shared by David Eck (@itsme_davideck) on May 9, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Brumley Forest Nature Preserve, Chapel Hill

Recently opened, the 531-acre preserve in Orange County is open to the public and includes more than 15 miles of biking and hiking trails for family to enjoy.

Wildflowers are still peeking out today at #brumleyforest #wildflowers #spring A post shared by Triangle Land Conservancy (@trianglelandconservancy) on May 4, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Happy Mother's Day!