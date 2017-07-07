You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18WTG

— Hundreds of people on Friday were remembering the life of a Triangle man credited with saving lives during a deadly police pursuit.

Pulaski Square in Savannah, Ga. on Friday afternoon looked more like a summer block party with colorful decorations and music to celebrate the life of Enloe High School graduate Scott Waldrup.

Those who attended the vigil were encouraged to wear colorful clothes, shorts and flip-flops, which is what friends said is what Waldrup would have wanted. Friends, co-workers, family members and even strangers came to what was his favorite square in Savannah to honor the memory of a life cut short at just 30 years old.

“He probably lived more in 30 years than people live in a lifetime,” said Waldrup’s mother, Terry Waldrup.

Scott Waldrup died in the early morning hours of July 5 in the City Market section of Savannah. Witnesses said he pushed people out of the way of a speeding SUV involved in a police chase after a person in the car fired shots that injured three people.

Scott Waldrup is being hailed as a hero for his selfless actions by putting the safety of others ahead of his own.

“A parent cannot be more proud than for a child to lay down their life for someone else,” Terry Waldrup said.

Waldrup was beloved in the Savannah community. He was a general manager at a popular restaurant, active in the PRIDE movement and working to make Savannah a welcoming city for everyone.

“He didn’t care what religion you practiced. He didn’t care what race you were. It didn’t matter to him. You were human and we was going to treat you as such,” said Scott Waldrup’s sister, Jennifer Jones.

With tears and hugs, those who knew Scott Waldrup held onto each other and their memoires as they lit sparklers for one of the city’s biggest cheerleaders.

“Scott loved Savannah, everything about it, and Savannah loved him in return,” said Scott Waldrup’s sister, Stacey Waldrup.

Waldrup’s father, David, said Friday that he hopes his son’s death can bring peace to Savannah and be a catalyst to end the violence his family was affected by.

A 17-year-old was arrested on charges that included three counts of felony murder in connection with the crash. Authorities in Georgia believe the shooting that led to the police chase was gang-related.