Mother pleads guilty to charges in death of toddler found in lake
Posted 20 minutes ago
Updated 11 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — The mother of a Raleigh toddler whose remains were found in a Wake County lake in 2014 pleaded guilty on Friday to charges in connection to the child's death.
Briana Dangerfield pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and received a sentence of sic to eight year with credit for time served, which is about three years.
The remains of the 2-year-old child, Tristan Blue, showed evidence of beating, burning and possible dismemberment when they were found in Beaver Dam Lake a few days after Christmas 2014. DNA confirmed the remains were Tristan's.
Under the plea deal, a judge dismissed a charge against Dangerfield of concealing the death of a child.
Dangerfield's husband, Steven Blue, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealing death after he confessed in 2015 to smothering the Tristan. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison.
