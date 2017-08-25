You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The mother of a Raleigh toddler whose remains were found in a Wake County lake in 2014 pleaded guilty on Friday to charges in connection to the child's death.

Briana Dangerfield pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and received a sentence of sic to eight year with credit for time served, which is about three years.

The remains of the 2-year-old child, Tristan Blue, showed evidence of beating, burning and possible dismemberment when they were found in Beaver Dam Lake a few days after Christmas 2014. DNA confirmed the remains were Tristan's.

Under the plea deal, a judge dismissed a charge against Dangerfield of concealing the death of a child.

Dangerfield's husband, Steven Blue, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealing death after he confessed in 2015 to smothering the Tristan. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison.