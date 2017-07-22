You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman died Saturday in a single-car wreck near the Lee County line.

Around 10:30 p.m., officials responded to the crash in the 6100 block of South Plank Road.

At the scene, they located the victim at the bottom of an embankment approximately 50 feet from the overturned vehicle. Officials said the woman, identified as Savannah Saunders, age 34, died at the scene. Saunders was a mother to two children and lived in Vass, officials said.

The Nissan Maxima sedan involved in the crash was overturned in the middle of South Plank Road, blocking traffic in both directions and causing the road to be closed for more than two hours while the fatal wreck was investigated.

According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, speed was one of the factors that contributed to the wreck, which happened in a sharp curve.

The crash remains under investigation.