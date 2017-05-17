You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman who caused a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County last month has died from her injuries, UNC Hospitals officials said Wednesday.

Angela Jones, 32, was eastbound on I-40 near Benson on April 11 when she made an illegal U-turn across the median and into westbound traffic, causing a four-vehicle pile-up near the 322 mile marker, authorities said.

Jones' 11-year-old son, Isaiah, was killed in the crash, while she and her 9-year-old son, Daniel, were taken to North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Dwight Solomon, who saw the crash, said Jones and Daniel were able to escape their SUV, but Isaiah was trapped inside. Though she was badly injured, Solomon said, Jones was concerned about Isaiah, who was barely visible through the smoke and flames.

Solomon said he tried to yank open a door to the SUV, but it was stuck and it was too late to help the boy.

Another witness, Mike Beauchamp, said he took Daniel away from the burning vehicle and comforted him until first responders arrived.

UNC Hospitals officials didn't say when Jones died.

Daniel has been released from the hospital.