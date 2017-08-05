You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 6-year-old girl and her mother were killed after their car crashed into a pond Saturday afternoon in Sanford.

Authorities said a vehicle driven by Jessica Kuk, 29, ran off the right side of Cedar Lane Road just before 2 p.m., overcorrected, veered past the median and overturned into a nearby pond.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said charges were pending against Kuk prior to her death.