Local News
Mother, 6-year-old killed after car crashes into Sanford pond
Posted 7:07 p.m. yesterday
Updated 17 minutes ago
Sanford, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl and her mother were killed after their car crashed into a pond Saturday afternoon in Sanford.
Authorities said a vehicle driven by Jessica Kuk, 29, ran off the right side of Cedar Lane Road just before 2 p.m., overcorrected, veered past the median and overturned into a nearby pond.
Speed was a factor in the crash, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said charges were pending against Kuk prior to her death.
