— After a mild Christmas Day, temperatures will continue to stay on the warmer side of normal for most of the work week.

According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, the mild temperatures we will see this week are a bit on the high side -- but not completely unusual -- for late December in the Triangle.

Temperatures on Monday will already be in the mid to upper 40s by 8 a.m. They will rise into the 50s around noon, topping off at about 57 degrees after that.

"Our normal lows this time of year are in the upper 20s and low 30s, but we're nowhere close to that this morning," said Moss. "It's a rather mild start to what should be a fairly mild Monday, and Tuesday will be even warmer."

Temperatures could reach the low 70s on Tuesday afternoon, and things won't get much colder for the rest of the week until Friday, when highs drop back into the 40s.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry with only a slight chance for sprinkles.

According to Moss, rain is more likely to come into the picture on Thursday while highs stay pleasantly mild in the 60s. It should be a great week to get outside and enjoy the weather.