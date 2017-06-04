Read More
Posted 8:23 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — The skies are bright Sunday morning, but that might not last. According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, storms are likely, especially late in the day and evening.
The day will feel much like summer, with temperatures already in the 80s by noon and topping out close to 90 degrees later in the day.
"We'll be plenty warm today and should run a little more humid than the past few days as well," said Moss. According to Moss, storms could start to appear around 4 p.m.
"Skies should range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy as we head through the day, and we'll have a small chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the afternoon or evening," he said.
Expect similar weather on Monday, with hot temperatures and a chance for mid-day storms.
