— Temperatures were in the 30s Sunday morning, and sleet was falling around much of the viewing area, but, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, this winter weather will be nothing like the afternoon and the week ahead.

After a cloudy morning accompanied by sprinkles, sleet and a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry, abundant sunshine will take over, warming the day. Temperatures will climb slowly throughout the day, topping out in the upper 50s by late Sunday afternoon.

According to Moss, the morning's sleet should start to wrap up within hours as the sun emerges by late morning, with areas east of Raleigh most likely to see precipitation.

"That and a southwesterly wind midday should really help it warm up," said Moss. "This is the beginning of a warming trend that keeps us above normal through Wednesday."

With highs in the low 60s, temperatures will feel spring-like on Monday before they climb even higher, into the 70s, on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to Moss, temperatures will drop again before the weekend.