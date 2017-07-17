You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Milder, cooler temperatures will relieve the Triangle on Monday, but with the pleasant temperatures comes a threat for storms and rain.

According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, any storms on Monday will be most likely in the morning hours. "We can't rule out a passing shower or storm anytime today, with chances around 40 or 50 percent in the morning and then around 20 or 30 percent in the afternoon," he said. "We'll have some widely scattered activity lingering through the afternoon."

According to Moss, the chance for storms and rain will be highest south and east of the Triangle.

​Highs on Monday will be more pleasant, in the mid 80s, than days prior, but the heat returns Tuesday as highs reenter the mid 90s.

The chance for showers remains through Tuesday as a stationary frontal boundary lingers by the coast and temperatures will remain close to normal for this time of year through midweek.

Things will change as the weekend approaches, though, as temperatures approach near record highs. Wilmoth said the forecast temperature for Friday is 99 degrees, which is just a few degrees shy of the record high temperature of 102 degrees, set in 2011.