— Monday will be cold with highs in the low 40s and wind gusts that could be as high as 30 mph.

Skies will be mostly clear and bright, but the abundant sunshine won't be enough to cover up the chill brought on by strong winds and low temperatures.

"A stiff northwest wind may gust to around 25 or 30 mph from late morning to mid-afternoon," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

The breezy weather will make a cold day feel even colder, according to Moss. Temperatures were in the low 30s across the viewing area Monday morning, and they will climb slowly, reaching only 44 degrees by the afternoon.

Tuesday will start off just as cold as Monday, but temperatures will climb into the 60s by noon.

"We'll stay a little colder than the past couple of days, but warmer temps return by Tuesday afternoon," said Moss.

The warmer trend will continue mid-week until highs drop back into the 40s by Friday.