— Temperatures on Monday will be on the cooler side of mild, and skies will remain cloudy prior to a big jump into the 60s that starts Tuesday.

"We may see a few spotty sprinkles or light showers early on this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, but much of the day should just be cloudy with a stray patch or two of drizzle," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

With highs in the upper 50s to low 50s, it will be cool, but not too chilly, before temperatures rise drastically on Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s overnight and into Tuesday morning before they reach the 60s around lunchtime, topping out in the mid 60s later in the afternoon.

The days following won't be quite as warm, but highs will remain in the 60s well into the weekend.

Overall, each day of the week will follow a similar pattern, staying pleasantly mild with mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for rain.

Forecasts currently show that the greatest chance for rain is on Wednesday, with Monday and Tuesday remaining mostly dry.

"The pattern we're in for the next several days leaves us with at least a slight chance of an odd sprinkle or patch of drizzle each day," said Moss.