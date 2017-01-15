You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Temperatures will be milder on Sunday, in the 50s, before the cold reemerges on Monday prior to a warm-up on Tuesday that will last well into the weekend.

"After a high of 48 on Saturday, we'll turn a bit milder today," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "We have a slight chance of a brief sprinkle or two early this morning, but, otherwise, look for a mix of clouds and a little sun with highs in the mid 50s."

High temperatures will fall back into the 40s on Monday, but the chill will be brief, as warmer weather is on the way.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s by Tuesday, and that warmth should last until Friday.

Although skies will remain cloudy, not much rain is expected this week, but the possibility for precipitation will be the greatest on Wednesday.

"The pattern we're in for the next several days leaves us with at least a slight chance of an odd sprinkle or patch of drizzle each day, but we'll have a little better chance of some light rain or rain showers on Wednesday as a weakening cold front pushes into the area," said Moss.