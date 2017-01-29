You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Sunday will start off cold, bright and sunny before a few patches of light rain drift in late afternoon.

According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, the bright sky could become cloudy when an upper disturbance approaches from the west by late afternoon or evening.

"The rain will be hit and miss," Moss said, and there should not be a lot of it. According to Moss, areas north of Raleigh will be more likely to see rain.

Sunday will be cool all day, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, and temperatures will drop overnight as an even colder Monday takes shape.

Highs on Monday won't get above the mid 40s, and, like Sunday, rain and cloudy skies are likely.

Temperatures will climb just a bit on Tuesday before they feel spring-like again on Wednesday, which could see a high of 62 degrees.