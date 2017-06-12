You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, the week ahead will be hot and humid with a few storms popping up by Wednesday.

"Monday afternoon will be fairly hot and a little humid, but not excessively so," said Moss.

After a mild morning, highs on Monday will be low 90s by 3 or 4 p.m. before remaining warm, in the 70s, overnight. Rain is not expected to be a factor on Monday, and Tuesday will follow a similar pattern, with partly cloudy skies and hot, humid temperatures.

"We should start the week with skies that range between mostly sunny and at times partly cloudy," said Moss. "We'll remain fairly rain-free until Wednesday, when a chance for storms pops up."

According to Moss, with Wednesday's storms will come intense heat. "It'll be hot and more humid with a chance for some showers and storms later Wednesday afternoon and into the evening," he said. "We'll have highs in the mid 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. In the coming days, showers and storms will become a little more prevalent and the heat backs off."

Storms will continue on Thursday and into the weekend, but temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the 80s to provide some relief from the heat.