Moss: Highs will be in the 60s, 70s all week

Posted 8:51 a.m. today
Updated 11:04 a.m. today

Sunday will be warm and sunny, with highs in the mid 70s, and the week ahead should be just as pleasant.

According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, skies will be clear and bright on Sunday, and temperatures will be mild before peaking in the 70s by late afternoon.

The week ahead will be mild as well, with Monday following a pattern similar to Sunday.

"Temperatures remain well above normal and will likely stay that way through the week ahead," said Moss.

Temperatures will be coolest midweek, with highs in the 60s, before warming up again for the weekend.

