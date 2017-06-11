Read More
Raleigh, N.C. — After a warm, sunny weekend, temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday with highs in the 90s and clear, bright skies.
Temperatures were in the 70s early Sunday morning, and, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, they will only continue to rise.
"Our warm-up continues today, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs that mainly reach into the low 90s," said Moss. "Humidity is up a bit compared to late last week."
Temperatures should reach 90 degrees in Raleigh by 3 or 4 p.m., and rain is not expected to be an issue all day.
Monday and Tuesday will also see highs in the 90s and clear, dry skies, but, according to Moss, temperatures will heat up and storms will likely pop up by mid-week.
"It does appear we'll turn more steamy toward mid-week," he said. On Wednesday, be prepared for highs in the mid-90s, rain and lots of humidity.
