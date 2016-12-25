You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Cloudy skies mean just a few sprinkles are possible on an overcast Christmas Day, but temperatures will remain mild for the majority of the holiday.

Temperatures in upper 40s will climb into the mid 50s by the afternoon, but the sun will be hidden for most of the day. "We should see more clouds than sun overall today, with just a slight chance of a sprinkle or two through the morning," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

The chance for rain decreases by 10 a.m. as temperatures start to rise, so the weather will be ideal for some time outside on Christmas Day.

Monday will follow a similar pattern to Sunday, and those who appreciate warm weather will be happy to hear that temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by Tuesday.