— Rain in the Triangle on Monday morning will start to taper off around midday, but scattered showers remain likely for the second half of the day.

The threat for severe weather on Sunday night diminished by Monday morning as the storms that moved through North Carolina were weaker than expected.

Although meteorologists originally anticipated that severe storms and possible tornados could close out the weekend, the system that moved in only brought light showers to the Triangle and pockets of heavy rain to the south.

States south of North Carolina including portions of Georgia, Florida and Alabama remained areas of "high risk" throughout Sunday afternoon, where at least 18 people died as a result of the storms.

​Though tornadoes and strong winds are no longer a concern, a persistent rain will continue Monday, when a low frontal system moves through. According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, the rain will start to surender to sunny skies around lunchtime before it picks back up again.

Some scattered patches of rain and light showers remaining in the viewing area, but these will continue to move out, leaving us with a lull in precipitation and perhaps some periods with a little sunshine and blue sky," said Moss. "Then look for some re-developing cloudiness and some new showers popping up this afternoon on a hit and miss basis."

Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, and temperatures will remain pleasantly mild for most of the work week, only dropping as the weekend begins.

The rain will wrap up overnight, and precipitation is not likely again until later in the week.