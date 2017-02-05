You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17FoC

— Plenty of sunshine was working to increase temperatures on Sunday before a big mid-week warm-up takes effect.

Temperatures were in the 30s Sunday morning, and sleet was falling around much of the viewing area, but, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, the winter weather was no indicator for the sunny afternoon and the warm week ahead.

After a cloudy morning accompanied by sprinkles, sleet and a slight chance of a flurry, abundant sunshine took over, drastically warming the day. The sleet seen early Sunday morning wrapped up within hours, with areas east of Raleigh most likely to see precipitation.

Temperatures will continue to climb slowly throughout the day, topping out in the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.

"The sun and a southwesterly wind midday should really help it warm up," said Moss. "This is the beginning of a warming trend that keeps us above normal through Wednesday."

With highs in the low 60s, temperatures will feel spring-like on Monday before they climb even higher, into the 70s, on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to Moss, temperatures will drop again before the weekend.



