Local News
Morrisville police search for man in handcuffs who ran from traffic stop
Posted 1:28 p.m. today
Morrisville, N.C. — Officers with the Morrisville Police Department were searching for a man Wednesday who they said ran from a routine traffic stop.
The man was last seen near Morrisville Parkway and Chapel Hill Road at about 12:30 p.m.
He is described as being in his early 20s and about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, tan pants and handcuffs.
Anyone with information about this man should call 911.
