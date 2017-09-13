You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officers with the Morrisville Police Department were searching for a man Wednesday who they said ran from a routine traffic stop.

The man was last seen near Morrisville Parkway and Chapel Hill Road at about 12:30 p.m.

He is described as being in his early 20s and about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, tan pants and handcuffs.

Anyone with information about this man should call 911.