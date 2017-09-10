You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

KidsEveryWear Consignment Sale will open its doors to the general public on Sept. 16, but it's opening them earlier for evacuees from Florida and Texas, who may be in the Triangle because of hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

On the sale's Facebook page, a post from Saturday says: "We have made the decision to allow Florida & Texas evacuees to shop anytime from here on out. Today [Sept. 9] till 8pm, Sunday 1pm-6pm, Monday 10am-9pm. Drivers license required. Please share this on your wall and pray for those in the path and those who help."

The sale is at the Morrisville Outlet Mall, 1001 Airport Blvd., Morrisville.

Before it opens to the public, the sale always opens early for sale volunteers, consignors and others, who meet certain criteria. Now, those early shoppers can include evacuees from Texas and Florida. The sale, which is open twice a year, features gently used clothing, toy and other gear for kids.