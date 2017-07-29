You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The showers and storms that passed through central North Carolina early Saturday morning will break up in the middle of the day, but storms could kick up again in the evening hours.

A second wave of storms could potentially bring more rain later in the day as a part of the system rotates counter clockwise and drifts back through North Carolina.

"Our rain chances this morning are about 40 percent or so," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "Those will be falling off by midday to 15 or 20 percent and then heading back up to 20 or 30 percent by later in the afternoon."

Temperatures around the region tallied in the 70s in the morning, but those will climb into mid- to high-80s for most people. On Sunday, similar temperatures will remain, with a low of 59 and a high of 85.

The chance of rain remains low through the week, and humidity will be lower, too.