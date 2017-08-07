You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18lVD

— A Johnston County town is about to get even bigger.

The Town of Clayton on Monday night approved Walton Farm, a development of 190 new homes and 120 new apartments off Covered Bridge Road.

The development is the final phase of Riverwood Athletic Club.

After 2 hour hearing, Town Council approves Walton Farm development - the final phase of #Riverwood Athletic Club. 190 homes, 120 apts. pic.twitter.com/b1Gp7tJc9y — Town of Clayton (@TownofClayton) August 8, 2017

In a public hearing Monday night, some residents shared concerns about traffic and school crowding.

Residents also worry about possible sediment pollution of nearby streams that feed into the Neuse River.

The developer, Fred Smith Company, said it will add turn lanes to ease traffic congestion and has a plan to protect a nearby pond and streams.

The neighborhood has previously been awarded the North Carolina Great Places award from the American Planning Association and was recognized as one of the best places in the state to raise children, according to Stacy Beard with the Town of Clayton.