— A West End man will serve at least nine years in prison for the deaths of two people in a crash in Pinehurst two years ago, authorities said.

Patrick Hayes McKinney pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and received consecutive sentences of 31 to 47 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to fleeing to elude arrest and was sentenced to 48 to 70 months in prison, which will run consecutive to the other sentences.

Pinehurst police tried to stop a Mercury Milan on April 24, 2015, after it ran a four-way stop sign at the intersection of McKenzie and Rassie Wicker roads. The car sped away and led police on a chase that ended when the Mercury crashed on a curve on Juniper Lake Road.

Passengers Lashonda Ruth Belk, 29, of Carthage, and Gregory Daquan Harris, 28, of Aberdeen, were killed in the crash. McKinney was seriously injured.

Police said McKinney had an outstanding warrant at the time for violating a restraining order and may have fled from police to avoid arrest.

Belk's mother and Harris' mother both forgave McKinney in court, authorities said.