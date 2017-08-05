Local News
Moore County teen breaks leg after falling 30 feet into rock quarry
Posted 42 minutes ago
Moore County, N.C. — A 16-year-old suffered a broken leg Saturday after falling about 30 feet into rock quarry in Moore County.
Authorities were called to the quarry next to the Fair Promise Church on Glendon Carthage Road just after 6 p.m. in response to reports of a person who fell into the rock quarry.
Authorities had to hike to the location of the teen before they were able to reach him to splint his leg and place him in a rescue basket to be lifted out of the quarry.
The teen, who was not identified, was taken to First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
