Moore County police investigate suspicious shooting death
Posted 33 minutes ago
Updated 32 minutes ago
West End, N.C. — Moore County police investigated a scene they're calling a suspicious shooting death near North Carolina 73 near West End.
A 50-year-old woman was found dead with a single gunshot wound in a storage building behind a home.
Police have not released additional details.
