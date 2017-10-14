Local News

Moore County police investigate suspicious shooting death

West End, N.C. — Moore County police investigated a scene they're calling a suspicious shooting death near North Carolina 73 near West End.

A 50-year-old woman was found dead with a single gunshot wound in a storage building behind a home.

Police have not released additional details.

