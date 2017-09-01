Moore County man killed in 2-vehicle wreck on US 15-501
Posted 55 minutes ago
Updated 5 minutes ago
A man died in wreck involving a comerical truck and a pickup truck Friday afternoon on United States S Highway 15-501 near Medlin Lane north in Carthage.
The man has been identified as 77-year-old Donald Basil Winfree of a Tabernacle Church Road of Cameron.
According to Highway Patrol officials Winfree’s Dodge Ram pickup crossed the center line striking the much larger commercial truck almost head-on.
It was determined that Winfree died at the scene
U.S. Highway 15-501 was closed to traffic in both directions in Carthage Police units and Moore County Sheriff’s Deputies blocking the road and routing traffic down alternative routes around the scene.
The cause of the accident was under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol as of this report.
