— One man was hospitalized Friday night following a shooting involving two Moore County deputies.

Authorities said deputies Sgt. Tracy Carter and David Ring were dispatched to a domestic call at 176 White Oak St. in Carthage at about 7:02 p.m. When they arrived, they were confronted by 74-year-old Donald Ray Johnson.

In a news release, the Moore County sheriff said Johnson took a pistol out of his pocket and aimed it at the deputies. One of the deputies shot Johnson in the left leg once. The sheriff's office did not identify which deputy shot Johnson.

Johnson was treated and released from the hospital. Authorities then charged him with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. He was jailed under a $150,000 bond.

Neither deputy was injured.

The SBI is investigating the incident, which is standard with all officer-involved shootings.