— Monday, Jan. 23 is the deadline for North Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Matthew to register for federal assistance.

Several-dozen North Carolina counties affected by the storm are in an area that has been declared for individual assistance.

Registering with FEMA is the first step toward determining eligibility.

Registration is open to survivors in 45 counties designated for individual assistance, including Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chatham, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Martin, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Wake, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

A FEMA website says that people have until just before midnight on Monday night to register.

The federal agency said Sunday it has approved $90 million in assistance so far through its individuals and households program.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has encouraged all those who were impacted by Hurricane Matthew to register with FEMA, even those who have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but if you are underinsured, you may receive help after your claim has been settled.

The government offers the site www.disasterassistance.gov for applications as well as phone numbers including 800-621-3362. There are also places people can apply in person, or they can download a FEMA phone app off the website.