— After a weekend of sunshine, rain and storms could return Monday and stick around for much of the work week.

"You'll want to think about grabbing your umbrella on the way out the door," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "We may have some heavy downpours in the morning."

This rain moving in from the west will be in our viewing area soon, causing messy conditions for the morning commute, according Gardner.

According to Gardner, the day will be breezy and warm, and an isolated storm or two could pop up again and become strong to severe in the afternoon or evening.

Temperatures will be milder on Monday and the days to follow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Despite the lower temperatures, dew points in the 70s will make it feel humid.

The scattered storms could continue through the week and weekend, forecasts predict, but temperatures will remain milder. "We have highs in the 80s for the next seven days -- that's unusual for August," said Gardner.