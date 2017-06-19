You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, thunderstorms and rain will develop late Monday following an otherwise sunny, hot day.

The weather on Monday will mimic that of Sunday, which brought sweltering heat and some serious evening storms to parts of the viewing area.

It will be hot and humid again, with temperatures starting out in the mid-70s at 7 a.m. and reaching a high around 90 degrees by Monday afternoon.

"Temperatures are jumping quickly," said Gardner. "Our heat index this afternoon will be in the upper 90s, and a dew point around 74 degrees will make it feel very muggy." A slight chance for storms and rain lingers all day, but that chance drastically rises after lunchtime.

"There's a slight chance of an early shower, otherwise we'll be partly sunny, breezy and hot," said Gardner. "Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during the afternoon and especially evening. Some storms could produce localized strong, damaging winds, and, even in the absence of storms, winds may occasionally gust to between 50 to 60 mph."

Parts of central North Carolina are at a "Level 2" storm risk, which indicates a possibility of heavy rain, strong winds and frequent lightning.

Overnight, the chance for isolated severe storms will increase as a cold front nears the central portion of the state. "Our daytime 40 percent chance of rain bumps up to 60 percent at 10 p.m.," said Gardner. After the cold front slips in, Tuesday will be much cloudier and cooler, and less humid, than Monday, with highs in the low 80s.

According to Gardner, the chance for rain will continue through Wednesday.

"The total amount of rainfall for all three days could be as much as 1.75 inches," said Gardner. "After that, our rain chance backs off."