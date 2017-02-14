You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The man wanted in a Moncure shooting that injured another man was arrested early Wednesday morning in Chapel Hill after a lengthy manhunt.

Angel Soto, 28, was taken into custody just before 2 a.m. at the Pine Gate apartment complex, according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

Kassidy Lowe was with Soto when he was arrested, and authorities said she will be questioned.

Authorities on Tuesday asked for the public's help in finding Soto after responding to a shooting in the 1100 block of Charlie Brooks Road in Moncure. Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound, who was later taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said Soto and Lowe left the scene of the shooting before law enforcement arrived. Authorities did not comment on the relationship between the two.

"We know they were all acquaintances, so this wasn't a stranger issue. We are concerned anytime someone's out there that feels the need to shoot someone else, so that's a big concern for us," he said. "We want to make sure that everyone involved is okay."