Mom wants apology over McDonald's slide covered in poop

Posted 4:40 p.m. yesterday
Updated 8:00 a.m. today

In this Thursday, June 1, 2017, photo, the marquee advertises a new selection of crafted sandwiches at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago. The company that helped define fast food is making supersized efforts to reverse its fading popularity and catch up to a landscape that has evolved around it. McDonald’s is still trying to shake its image for serving junk food and has made a high-profile pledge to offer healthier options. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman says her 5-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald's playground in New Hampshire covered in poop.

Justina Whitmore took to Facebook to recount the incident and complain that staff at a Manchester McDonald's didn't take the problem seriously and ignored her pleas for help. She wants an apology.

Whitmore says she was eating when her son came over covered in human waste. She says he had been playing tag with a boy who had a soiled diaper.

The restaurant owner told The Associated Press on Wednesday that they "looked into this matter and have taken all appropriate internal actions, as well as reiterated proper protocol with our team."

The Manchester Health Department allowed McDonald's to reopen the play area the next day after it was cleaned and disinfected.

  • Jewel Lee Jul 13, 10:02 a.m.
    Took the words right out of my mouth. It isnt McDonalds fault that this happened.

  • Clarence Drumgoole Jul 13, 9:19 a.m.
    All Trump's Fault! What's the World coming too? :)

  • Brandt Barretto Jul 13, 9:04 a.m.
    She needs to get an apology NOT from McDonalds, but instead from the mother of the child who was not only too lazy to change her child's diaper, but also too lazy to alert other parents and McDonald's staff to close the play area and have them clean up.

    People need to take responsibility for your kids and your actions!

  • Shawn Patrick Jul 12, 4:20 p.m.
    What would Jim Lahey say about this?

  • Chiqi Torres Jul 12, 1:59 p.m.
    Ms. Whitmore, do you REALLY have nothing more important to do with your time?