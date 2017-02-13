You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17LR9

— The Carrboro police on Monday said they would not file criminal charges against a day care worker who breastfed an infant against the mother's wishes.

Kaycee Oxendine said a substitute in the infant room at Carrboro Early School told her on Feb. 2 that she was concerned that Oxendine's 3-month-old son was constipated and offered to help.

"She said, 'Oh, I have lots of breast milk. Could I use some of my breast milk?'" Oxendine said Wednesday. "I said, 'Oh, that’s not pleasant. That’s kind of nasty. I don’t know you, and even if I did, no.' And no sooner than I walked out of the room, she picked my son up and put him to her breast."

Another teacher at Carrboro Early School told Oxendine, who works in the pre-kindergarten class there, what happened, and she later saw the incident through surveillance video from the room.

"It makes me sick to my stomach," Oxendine said. "If I had any doubt in my mind, I never would have walked out of the room."

The baby, who was premature and has a fragile immune system, was vomiting and had to be taken to a hospital emergency room, she said.

Doctors ran a battery of tests on him for everything from alcohol poisoning to disease before determining he is lactose intolerant.

"My son had to be stuck with needles and have blood drawn and things like that," she said. "It's very disturbing as a mom to sit and wait and wonder what the results will be."

The child is fine after the experience, she said.

Daron Council, director of the day care, declined to comment on the issue other than to say the woman, whose name hasn't been released, is no longer in the classroom.