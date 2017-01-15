You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A number of events are taking place this week to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 88th birthday.

Several dozen people of all ages and various backgrounds gathered inside the Duke University Chapel on Sunday to honor the legacy of King.

The theme for this year’s celebration was Building a Legacy of Civil Rights: Arts, Architecture and Activism.

Going along with the theme, the keynote speaker was Phil Freelon, who lives in Durham. He was the lead architect for the Smithsonian’s new African American History and Culture Museum in Washington D.C.

Many people said that they are living in uncertain times and events like Sunday’s on King remind them of the importance of diversity and the African-American story.

“This is a day and time to celebrate that and to say there’s so much history that brings us here and there’s so much history that moves us forward and we’re all people and we’re all American,” said attendee Karen Chachu.

The program also included singers and performances from children.

Freelon talked a lot about the significance of the design of the museum in Washington D.C., which includes the story of King.