Missing Virginia teen found dead at North Carolina church
Posted 3:07 p.m. yesterday
Updated 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say the body of a missing 19-year-old Virginia woman has been found behind a North Carolina church.
Authorities say a man cutting grass Friday morning at East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte smelled a strange odor, then found Ashanti Billie's body.
Billie was reported missing nearly two weeks ago when she didn't show up for work at a sandwich shop in Norfolk, Virginia. The FBI says her cellphone was found in a trash bin and her car was abandoned.
Police say the medical examiner confirmed Billie's identity. Police didn't release a cause of death or if they know how the teen ended up in North Carolina.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a release the FBI and several other agencies are helping with the investigation.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.