State News

Missing Virginia teen found dead at North Carolina church

Posted 3:07 p.m. yesterday
Updated 22 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say the body of a missing 19-year-old Virginia woman has been found behind a North Carolina church.

Authorities say a man cutting grass Friday morning at East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte smelled a strange odor, then found Ashanti Billie's body.

Billie was reported missing nearly two weeks ago when she didn't show up for work at a sandwich shop in Norfolk, Virginia. The FBI says her cellphone was found in a trash bin and her car was abandoned.

Police say the medical examiner confirmed Billie's identity. Police didn't release a cause of death or if they know how the teen ended up in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a release the FBI and several other agencies are helping with the investigation.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all