You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18VEF

— The Raleigh-Durham International Airport employee who disappeared after taking a break at work last month told police in Virginia that she was stressed out and needed to get away from her problems, according to an incident report.

Virginia Beach police found 24-year-old Allison Cope in a parking garage around 11:30 p.m. on July 1. Cope initially told officers that she had no money and was waiting for her family to pick her up, according to the incident report.

After telling officers that they had no reason to hold her, Cope agreed to go with officers if she could get some food and call her sister-in-law.

Cope was eventually taken to a local hospital.

Additional details about Cope's condition and why she was taken to the hospital were not released.

Allison Cope's disappearance

Cope was reported missing on Monday, June 27 after she clocked out for a break from her job at the Terminal 2 Starbucks. She took her scheduled break at 3 p.m. but did not return.

Cope's disappearance kicked off days of searches by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and friends.

Three days after she was reported missing, authorities released a photo of Cope from a surveillance camera at a Wake Forest gas station. A gas station employee said Cope stopped in to use the bathroom but left without buying anything.

Friends said the incident was out of character for Cope.