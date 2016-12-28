You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 71-year-old New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter were found alive in southern Virginia on Wednesday, four days after disappearing on their way to visit relatives in North Carolina for Christmas.

Police sources told WWBT, the NBC affiliate in Richmond, Va., that Barbara Briley and 5-year-old La'Myra were found in Dinwiddie County, which is southwest of Richmond. Briley was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, and La'Myra appears to be safe, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

The pair was last seen Saturday evening at a convenience store in Ruther Glen, Va., where a clerk spent about 30 minutes trying to help Briley with her GPS.

"I hit the start button for her. I said, 'Just follow the arrow. It will show you how to go,'" clerk Joanna Strange said. "There didn’t seem to be anything wrong. She simply seemed tired."

The store’s security cameras showed Briley’s silver 2014 Toyota RAV4 pulling out of the Exxon parking lot at 6:06 p.m.

Since then, all attempts to call her went directly to voicemail.

A possible ping from her cellphone on Tuesday showed Briley and La'Myra were still in Virginia along Interstate 85.

The pair started their trip from Hamilton Township, N.J., and they were headed to Morven, N.C., a small town in Anson County.

Law enforcement officers from the Garden State to Virginia and North Carolina along Interstates 95 and 85 have been involved in the search. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers were checking rest areas along the two interstates and looked through their call logs to see if any disabled vehicles matched the description of Briley's SUV.