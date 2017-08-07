Local News
Missing 16-year-old Fayetteville girl 'reunited with family'
Posted 53 minutes ago
Updated 48 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police announced Monday that the search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing last week is over.
Authorities said Ayanna Wright has been located and reunited with her family.
Wright was last seen in the area of Winward Cove on July 26.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Phillip Mozingo Aug 7, 9:06 a.m.
It would be interesting to know what happened to these people that are located. Did they leave on their own? Did they have a mental impairment? Were the abducted? Tax payer dollars are used to search for these people and I think in some situations the family should be responsible for paying those dollars back.