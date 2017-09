You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19932

— Officials in Durham said a 16-year-old girl, who was last seen over the weekend at her Durham home, was found safe Monday morning.

Valeria "Ria" Molina-Hueda, 16, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. at her home in Durham.

She was found safe at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.