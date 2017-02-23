You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Despite efforts by medical schools to increase diversity among applicants, the numbers for one demographic – black men – have remained stagnant.

A group from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine is fighting to increase those numbers by recruiting students starting in elementary school.

In addition to their responsibilities attending lectures, participating in laboratory research and hours and hours of studying, a group of first-year medical students – the Minority Men in Medicine – also makes rounds to represent their race and inspire another generation.



Chris McMillan, 25, is among those trying to make the image of a black doctor visible.

"There are so few black men that are present, which is why we want to make sure that we do something like this where we come out and just put our face in front of these guys. Just to have them see us," he said.

Once a week, the group visits Eno Valley Elementary School to mentor fifth graders. Their goal is to show that minorities can have a future in medicine.

Nashanda Cooke, a teacher at Eno Valley, sees the impact they make on her students.

"What Minority Men in Medicine has done for us, it’s just been unbelievable," she said. "It really has made a big part of the difference in the program. The boys are always excited when they see them coming."

The medical students don’t just check up on the kids, they help with homework and even challenge them to a game of basketball.

"I think a lot of these kids maybe lose confidence early on," said Prosper Amponsah, 26, a first-year medical student from Ghana.

"But if you do have a role model, somebody who can push them and tell them to be determined, then, I think most people will get there."

Industry professionals say programs like Minority Men in Medicine are the key.

Dr. Allen Mask of WRAL's Health Team said there are a variety of reasons that black men don't pursue careers in medicine.

"No. 1 is a lack of diverse role models, and I think this program addresses that, having young boys and girls to be able to see people who look like them involved in the medical field," Mask said.

After just a few years of the program, the impact is obvious in the way the young boys are talk about their future and the UNC T-shirts some of them wear.



"If I want to be a doctor I can do it. If I want to be a nurse I can do it," said Ellis Hunter, 10.



The mentorship from Minority Men in Medicine means Ellis and others have an even better shot at a successful future.