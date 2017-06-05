  • Weather

    13 NC counties are under alert, including Orange, Halifax, and Northampton counties. Details

State News

Minister's lawyer may not call witnesses in beating trial

Posted 19 minutes ago
Updated 6 minutes ago

This photo taken May 19, 2017, shows Brooke Covington, a member of the Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindle, N.C., leaving a hearing at Rutherford County Courthouse in Rutherfordton, N.C. Covington and other church members are accused of kidnapping and assaulting Matthew Fenner, a former church member, because he is gay. Covington, 58, has pleaded innocent to one count each of kidnapping and assault. If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

By JEFFREY COLLINS and HOLBROOK MOHR, Associated Press

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — The lawyer for a North Carolina minister accused of orchestrating the beating of a gay congregant says he may not call any defense witnesses.

Brooke Covington, a 58-year-old longtime minister at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina, is accused of leading the 2013 beating of former member Matthew Fenner to expel his "homosexual demons."

Defense attorney David Teddy told the judge Monday that he did not plan to call any witnesses. But under questioning from the judge, Covington said she needed to discuss with Teddy during a lunch break whether she wanted to testify on her own behalf.

Covington, who pleaded not guilty, is the first of five church members to face trial in the case. Each defendant will be tried separately.

___

Mohr reported from Jackson, Mississippi.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all