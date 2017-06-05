You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Fsm

— The lawyer for a North Carolina minister accused of orchestrating the beating of a gay congregant says he may not call any defense witnesses.

Brooke Covington, a 58-year-old longtime minister at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina, is accused of leading the 2013 beating of former member Matthew Fenner to expel his "homosexual demons."

Defense attorney David Teddy told the judge Monday that he did not plan to call any witnesses. But under questioning from the judge, Covington said she needed to discuss with Teddy during a lunch break whether she wanted to testify on her own behalf.

Covington, who pleaded not guilty, is the first of five church members to face trial in the case. Each defendant will be tried separately.

___

Mohr reported from Jackson, Mississippi.