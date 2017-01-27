WRAL TV

Homeland security may deport one student after gun is found at Millbrook HS

Franklin Mauricio Castillo-Diaz, 17, of 3033 Lake Woodard Drive, was charged with having a gun on educational property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Elsy Nohemy Diaz-Quintanilla, 17, of 1626 Quail Ridge Road, was charged with having a gun on educational property.

Homeland Security is initiating paperwork to have Franklin Castillo-Diaz,17, deported to Honduras after his involvement with a handgun found on Millbrook High School's campus Thursday.

Based on court papers obtained by WRAL, Castillo-Diaz is in the United States illegally.

Three students were detained Thursday after a handgun was found on campus in the possession of a Millbrook High School student. Castillo-Diaz and Elsy Diaz-Quintanilla,17, were arrested Thursday and charged with having a gun on school grounds. They appeared in a Wake County court Friday.

Authorities said the gun was found in the possession of a 14-year-old student. His name and the charges against him are not being released because of his age.

A student alerted the a school resource officer about the weapon Thursday, and the semi automatic handgun was confiscated without incident. The gun was not fired or pointed at other students, police said.

Castillo-Diaz also faces an additional charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Castillo-Diaz and Diaz-Quintanilla's are scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 16.

