Homeland security may deport one student after gun is found at Millbrook HS
Posted 6:00 p.m. today
Updated 32 minutes ago
Homeland Security is initiating paperwork to have Franklin Castillo-Diaz,17, deported to Honduras after his involvement with a handgun found on Millbrook High School's campus Thursday.
Based on court papers obtained by WRAL, Castillo-Diaz is in the United States illegally.
Three students were detained Thursday after a handgun was found on campus in the possession of a Millbrook High School student. Castillo-Diaz and Elsy Diaz-Quintanilla,17, were arrested Thursday and charged with having a gun on school grounds. They appeared in a Wake County court Friday.
Authorities said the gun was found in the possession of a 14-year-old student. His name and the charges against him are not being released because of his age.
A student alerted the a school resource officer about the weapon Thursday, and the semi automatic handgun was confiscated without incident. The gun was not fired or pointed at other students, police said.
Castillo-Diaz also faces an additional charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Castillo-Diaz and Diaz-Quintanilla's are scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 16.
