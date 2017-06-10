Local News
Millbrook Road reopens in Raleigh after crews repair sinkhole
Posted 14 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Millbrook Road in Raleigh reopened on Saturday after crews completed repairs on a large sinkhole caused by a collapsed sewer line. The road is now open from North Hill Drive to Oldtowne Road.
Raleigh and its contractors replaced approximately 340 feet of the collapsed 24 inch diameter sewer line under Millbrook Road at Shelley Lake
