— A North Carolina military museum located near one of the nation's largest Army bases will pay tribute later this month to the dogs who work with the country's elite soldiers.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2pM1eQh ) the Airborne & Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville will hold a Memorial Day service for K-9 soldiers. The service will be held in partnership with the Special Operations Forces K9 Memorial Foundation.

The event at the museum near Fort Bragg will honor the dogs who serve with the special operations community.

Speaking at the event will be Laura Miller, who served as an Army veterinary technician for 26 years. Miller is vice president and co-founder of the SOF K9 Memorial Foundation and wrote the children's book, "How I Became a K-9 Commando."

