— After a chilly Thursday night, Friday morning will bring clouds early in the day that will turn to clear skies and a sunny afternoon, said WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze.

Friday’s temperatures will reach the low 60s to launch a warm, beautiful weekend.

“Friday will be a cold start at 34 at 8 a.m., and as we go into our 7-day forecast 64 on Friday, 70 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday,” Maze said.

Saturday morning should bring sunshine early, then increased cloud coverage and mild temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

“Saturday night we do have some chance of rain, and Sunday morning we do have some cloud cover,” Maze said. "But overall, a warm weekend ahead."

Sunday should be sunny and warm by mid-day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s to finish off a great weekend to be outdoors.

The beginning of next week will be warm as well with spring-like temperatures.

“Perhaps a little set back in our temperature with 66 on Tuesday, but back up to the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday,” Maze said.

Maze said to look forward to warmer temperatures for the next few weeks.

“One thing you’ll notice is the low of 32 on Friday night, but after that, we may not see another freezing night until the early part of March,” he said.