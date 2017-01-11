You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Wednesday night will remain cool with cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

“We’re going to keep us mostly cloudy tonight. Some fog is possible by morning, low fog as well. We’ll go mostly cloudy for the afternoon tomorrow, a lot of thick upper-level clouds, keeping it looking gray,” said WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze.

“High pressure that once cooled us down is now moving out of the Atlantic,” Maze said. “For the next few days we’re going to be under the influence of that.”

Thursday during the day will remain cloudy, breezy and significantly warmer. With highs in the mid-60s, it will be a bizarre difference from last weekend’s freezing temperatures.

After a mild end to the week, Friday could start the weekend off even warmer.

“That front you see to our north and west will eventually get here Friday night and be to our south on Saturday,” Maze said.

With increased cloud coverage, highs on Friday could reach the mid-60s hitting nearly 70.

With a slight chance of rain on Saturday, it will be a drizzly, dreary day with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.